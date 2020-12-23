Authorities: 2 in Pawleys Island resisted arrest, 1 attacked and threatened deputy

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) — Two people resisted arrest and one attacked a deputy on Monday during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was on patrol at about 10:15 p.m. Monday driving southbound on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island when he saw a vehicle going 61 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to an incident report. The deputy waited for the truck to pass him before pursuing it. The truck then went on to change lanes abruptly and turned into the median.

The deputy turned on his lights to stop the vehicle when it kept going, turning into a subdivision and then stopping at the driver’s residence, according to the report.

There, 52-year-old Paul Kelly Renault and 59-year-old Trina Renault got out of the truck and appeared intoxicated, according to the report. Paul Renault did not obey commands to turn around and put his hands behind his back, and instead resisted being handcuffed. He was told to sit in the deputy’s car, which Paul Renault said he would not do.

The deputy heard something hit his windshield and then saw Trina Renault approach him, according to the report. The deputy told her she was under arrest, and she attempted to hit him and verbally threatened him. The deputy put her on the ground and attempted to handcuff her, meanwhile Paul Renault got out of the patrol car and got into his truck while still handcuffed. He continued to resist arrest.

Trina Renault then went to the front of the truck and swung her fists at the deputy multiple times, hitting him in the shoulder, according to the incident report. He stepped back to avoid being hit again and Trina Renault collided into him and Paul Renault, sending him to the ground and knocking him out. The deputy was then able to arrest Trina Renault.

An open container of alcohol and a handgun were found inside the truck, according to the report.

At a hospital, Trina Renault threatened the deputy, screamed and would not obey commands to stop, according to the report. She reportedly told the deputy she would take his gun and harm him. She was cleared by medical staff and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Warrants have been created for Paul Renault for failure to stop for blue lights and for Trina Renault for assault on a police officer.