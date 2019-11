NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Authorities in North Myrtle Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people linked to a shoplifting case.









The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety posted on their Facebook page Saturday the individuals were involving in a shoplifting that happened in the city.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376.

Count on News13 for updates.