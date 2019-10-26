Authorities looking for suspects in Huntington Beach State Park vehicle break-ins

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are asking for help identifying the suspects of a string of vehicle break-ins in Huntington Beach State Park.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday asking for the public’s help.

The post says authorities are looking for two people suspected of taking checks from multiple vehicles at the state park. The suspects were photographed by bank security cameras in the Charleston area.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.