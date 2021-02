HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Aynor man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a Friday night shooting.

Police responded at about 7 p.m. on Friday to Belle Terre Boulevard on reports of a shooting, according to an incident report.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Adam Louis Haller was booked on two charges of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder.