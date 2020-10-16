Aynor woman accused of killing father, step-brother released from jail on bond

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Aynor woman accused of killing her father and step-brother was released on bond Thursday, according to Jimmy Richardson with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Samantha Ford Rabon, 36, had her bond set at $175,000 by Judge William H. Seals Jr., Richardson said.

Rabon solicited the killings of her father and step-brother, according to the police report and the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The charges came after DNA evidence provided Horry County Police Department with a lead in the investigation. The DNA led to the identification of a suspect and the development of additional co-conspirators.

On Aug. 18, 2018, officers were dispatched to a home off of Highway 19 for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found the two men dead on the property. A homicide investigation was immediately launched.

Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Robert Marion Ford Jr., 59, and Robbie Stetson Ford, 25, a father and son, both from the Conway area. Both had been shot to death.

Randy Dean Grainger, 53, of Loris, and Teresa Ann Martin, 54, of Conway, were also charged in connection with the murder.