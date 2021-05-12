Aynor woman accused of stealing more than $4,500 from Conway daycare where she worked

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A former daycare worker in Conway has been charged with bank fraud after her employer told Horry County Police she stole more than $4,500 from the business, according to a police incident report.

Shelly Sellers, 24, of Aynor, who worked at the Ann and Andy Daycare on Highway 701 in Conway, allegedly scanned her paychecks into her phone using a banking app and then rescanned them months, or even years, later, the daycare’s owner told police. The bank then credited the rescanned checks to Sellers’ account, the owner said.

According to the police report filed May 4, the owner said the bank contacted the daycare after finding the mistake but said they were not responsible because the checks were over six months separated. The owner told police she determined the business was out more than $4,500 after going through 52 pages of bank transactions to identify repeat charges.

Sellers was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 11 on a $5,000 bond after being booked there on the same day.