Aynor woman charged with neglecting vulnerable adult

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – A 56-year-old Aynor woman has been charged with abuse or neglect that resulted in the great bodily injury of a vulnerable adult.

In October, the victim was taken to a hospital non-responsive, according to an incident report. There were allegations that the victim had been neglected, and they were placed in emergency protective custody.

Elena Skeens Huggins was later arrested in connection to the case.

Further details, including the extent of the victim’s injuries, were redacted from the incident report.