HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville woman has been convicted in a deadly shooting of a 21-year-old in January 2022, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Yunique Demesa Weathers, 24, was convicted of murder in the death of De’Erica Fisher, the solicitor’s office said. Fisher was shot at least five times on Jan. 23, 2022.

Judge Ferrell Cothran presided over the case and sentenced Weathers to life in prison, according to the solicitor’s office. There is no possibility of parole.

The shooting happened at Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive, the solicitor’s office said. The trial began on Monday with jury selection and opening statements.

“A special thanks goes to Horry County police, specifically detective Adam Skellett and Lance Cpl. Paul Hamm, who were key in the case,” said Liz Farmer, an assistant solicitor.