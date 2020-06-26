Bicyclist seriously injured after hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach

Grand Strand Crime

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Myrtle Beach Thursday night, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest said the incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the area of 27th Ave. South and Yaupon Drive. The driver that hit the bicyclist drove away.

The bicyclist is being treated for serious injuries, Vest said. No information about a suspect vehicle is able to be released at this time.

