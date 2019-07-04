Victim of assault in Myrtle Beach found; photos of suspects released

UPDATE: Myrtle Beach police say they have found a woman they believe was the victim of an assault this morning. Two men identified in photos are still being sought.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help to locate two possible suspects in connection to a morning assault in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers have found a pickup connected to a morning assault in the area of 17th Ave South and Ocean Boulevard. They also have safely located the victim.

Officers also are seeking to identify two men in photos they released in connection to the assault.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking help to locate a victim and two possible suspects in connection to an assault in Myrtle Beach on Ocean Boulevard.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers have found a pickup connected to a morning assault in the area of 17th Ave South and Ocean Boulevard. However, they are still working to find the victim.

“Her safety is our priority right now, and we are asking the community for help,” the department posted on social media.

Officers also are seeking to identify two men in photos they released in connection to the assault.

If you have any information, please contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-014693.

