Body of Conway woman missing since February found in her home

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of Marianne Marsh, the 61-year-old woman who has been missing since February has been found in her home, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

Her body was found Tuesday at her home in University Forest, where she lived alone, Willard said.

The cause and manner of death have not been released and are pending an autopsy, which could take 12 weeks to return, Willard said.

Marsh was missing since February 14. Police said she had a medical condition that required medication and usually needed a cane to walk. She was considered endangered due to her condition and the near-freezing temperatures at the time.

