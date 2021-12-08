Bond denied for Florida man accused in 2 Myrtle Beach robberies in November

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was denied Wednesday for a Florida man accused of robbing two Myrtle Beach businesses in November, police said.

Edgar Jeffrey Humphrey, 49, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from an armed robbery reported Nov. 26 at the Family Dollar store at 1105 N. Kings Highway and another robbery at a Circle K the same day, Master Cpl. Tom Vest said.

Humphrey is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said in a social media post on Wednesday that “officers on patrol identified a subject who matched the description of the person who was responsible for the robberies.” In both, police said Humphrey entered the store and displayed a firearm before demanding items and money.

Officers later saw him entering an empty residence with the same jacket he had on during the robberies, but he was not identified until later, police said.