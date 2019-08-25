Bond denied for man accused of stabbing girlfriend with ‘extreme indifference to human life’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of stabbing his live-in girlfriend ‘several times’ was denied bond by a judge Sunday morning.

Jeffrey Price, 29, is charged with attempted murder and assault and battery, according to an incident report. Police apprehended Price Saturday morning, blocking the intersection of Highways 22 and 19 in the process.

Price’s bond hearing happened Sunday morning, according to the Magistrate’s Office . He was denied bond for the attempted murder charge, while a $2,000 bond was set for the assault charge.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Price assaulted his girlfriend with an “extreme indifference to human life” and in the presence of her child.

The victim said Price stabbed her several times with a knife. She had to be taken to an area hospital where her injuries required surgeries.

He is also charged with assault and battery for punching the victim’s son, who was trying to protect his mother.

The warrant states Price was convicted of domestic violence in May.