Bond denied for suspects in robbery, murder at Food Lion in Longs

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two of the three men charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a local Food Lion grocery store were denied bond.

Stephon Miller and Rodney Gore faced a circuit court judge this morning, where bond was denied for them both.

Rodney Gore

Stephon Miller

Rodney Gore, of Tabor City, NC, is charged with accessory before the fact to a felony after witness statements placed Gore at the scene of the incident, according to Horry County police.

On Aug. 15, 2018, Gore is believed to have driven three individuals armed with guns to the Food Lion located at 110 E. HWY 905 in Longs, South Carolina, according to police.

Investigators say the individuals were dropped off by Gore, and then proceeded to rob and murder Gerard Celentano, 57, at that location, police said.

Stephon Miller in Tabor City, NC, and James Bellamy were previously arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with the case.

James Bellamy









Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477).