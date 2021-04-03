Bond granted to woman charged after 4-year-old drowns in pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials say that bond has been granted to a woman charged after a 4-year-old drowned at a Myrtle Beach pool.

Destiny Morgan, 30, has been granted a $10,000 surety bond, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Morgan was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to Vest.

4-year-old Demi Williams was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from a pool at the Crown Reef Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. from asphyxiation due to drowning, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

News13 first reported the incident Thursday, which happened at about 8:43 p.m. at the Crown Reef Resort on South Ocean Boulevard, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Willard said the child was in the area with her mother and siblings from Kentucky.