Bond hearing scheduled for former Horry County deputy coroner, woman accused of murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing has been scheduled for a former Horry County deputy coroner and a woman accused of murder.

The bond hearing for Christopher Dontell and Meagan Jackson is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The two were arrested Nov. 11 in connection with the death of Gregory Vincent Rice, who had been reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

His body was found on Sunday and both Dontell and Jackson were named as suspects. Background checks on both suspects show neither of them appear to have a criminal record in South Carolina.

Dontell was terminated Nov. 11, according to a statement from the Horry County Coroner’s Office. He was informed on Oct. 23 that he was officially under investigation, and was immediately denied access to all county property and was removed from the call schedule.