Bond set for man charged in Conway armed robberies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been set for a man charged in several Conway armed robberies.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Antonio Xavier McCray, 27, of Conway, is charged with:

attempted armed robbery

3 counts of possession of a weapon during violent crime

2 counts of armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with deadly weapon

Bond has been set at $60,000, booking records show. McCray remains in the detention center as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Antonio Xavier McCray (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

McCray was arrested Wednesday by SLED agents at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.

McCray was wanted in connection with several armed robberies in Conway, including two at the Carolina Payday Loans on Church Street.

Police said on November 15, McCray attempted to rob Upfront Loans on Church Street.

“Mr. McCray entered Upfront loans. He had a firearm. He demanded money. They were only open for about a week so they didn’t have any money to give him,” said detective Josh Scott.

Scott said McCray then ran over to Carolina Payday Loans, presented the same gun, and demanded money.

“They do give him an undisclosed amount of money on that occasion,” said Scott.

Less than two weeks later, police said McCray came back to Carolina Payday Loans for more money, but left behind evidence that helped police.

