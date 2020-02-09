Bond set for man charged in string of Murrells Inlet burglaries

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been set for the man charged in connection with a string of Murrells Inlet restaurant burglaries.
Miles Moran Moses, 58, was arrested and charged with three counts of 2nd degree burglary Saturday, according to Georgetown County authorities.
Booking records show the following charges on Miles:
- RESIST ARREST; OPPOSE,RESIST,OR ASSAULT LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER SERVING PROCESS
- BURGLARY (VIOLENT) (AFTER JUNE 20, 1985) – SECOND DEGREE
Moses’ bond was set at $10,000 for the resisting arrest charge and $50,000 for each of the burglary charges, according to booking records.
Moses is a suspect in a series of burglaries and thefts of seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
He is still being held at the Georgetown County Detenion Center. It’s unclear when he’s set to face a judge next.
