Bond set for mother who left 5-year-old in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The mother of the 5-year-old left in Conway faced a judge Saturday morning for a bond hearing.

Samantha Lynn Shaver, 28, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. She faces an additional charge of possession, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle with a value of $5,000 or more.

Her bond was set at $20,000 for the child neglect charge and $5,000 for the possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Shaver remains incarcerated in J. Reuben Long.

