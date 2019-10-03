Brandon Council sentenced to death for killing 2 women in Conway bank robbery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Brandon Council has been sentenced to death in the deadly 2017 CresCom bank robbery.

The jury made the decision around 10:20 a.m Thursday morning, sentencing Council to death on two counts of murder. It took the jury a total of about five hours to deliberate.

Katie Skeen and Donna Major were killed during the robbery.

Donna Major (left) and Katie Skeen (right)

On September 24, Council was found guilty after 45 minutes of deliberation for the double murder and robbery.

The penalty phase began with opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.

Skeen’s husband, Tracey Skeen, and mother, Betty Davis, spoke during the penalty phase of Council’s trial.

Victim impact statements from Major’s children Heather, Doug and Katie were also given during the penalty phase.

Council’s trial was delayed on September 20 after his defense requested a competency hearing.

On September 23, Council was examined by a psychologist and psychiatrist and found competent to stand trial for the double-murder. Trial resumed on September 24.

Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.

LATEST STORIES: