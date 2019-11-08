Brandon Council’s motion for new sentencing trial denied

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Brandon Council’s motion for a new sentencing trial has been denied, according to court documents obtained by News13.

“The basis of Defendant’s first argument – that the Government’s aggravating factors of pecuniary gain and targeting innocent victims were inherently contradictory and thus no rational jury could have found both existed – was flatly rejected by this Court,” stated the documents, which were filed Friday.

Earlier this week, News13 reported that Council had filed the motion asking for a new sentencing trial or acquittal based on contradictory statements regarding Council’s motives.

Council was sentenced to death on Oct. 3 for the deadly 2017 CresCom bank robbery during which time he shot and killed Katie Skeen and Donna Major. The trial lasted almost three weeks and it took the jury about five hours to deliberate.

Council’s federal death sentence was the first this year in the United States.

On September 24, Council was found guilty after 45 minutes of deliberation for the double murder and robbery.

Skeen’s husband, Tracey Skeen, and mother, Betty Davis, spoke during the penalty phase of Council’s trial.

Victim impact statements from Major’s children Heather, Doug and Katie were also given during the penalty phase.

Council’s trial was delayed on September 20 after his defense requested a competency hearing.

On September 23, Council was examined by a psychologist and psychiatrist and found competent to stand trial for the double-murder. Trial resumed on September 24.

