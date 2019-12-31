BREAKING: Shooting in Myrtle Beach, one person taken to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are responding to a shooting Monday evening.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police the shooting is in the 100 block of North Kings Highway. Cpl. Vest says the call came in at around 10 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital.

Crime tape has been put up near the Waffle House at 100 North Kings Highway, according to our crew on the scene. The northbound lanes of North Kings Highway from 1st to 2nd have been blocked off. Police appear to be searching a vehicle in front of the Waffle House.

Cpl. est confirms that the vehicle is connected to the incident.

So far no arrests have been made in this case.

