Car shot, man charged with attempted murder in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police arrested and charged a Nichols man for attempted murder after they say he shot at a passing car in Longs.

According to police, Benjamin Curry, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon for shooting at a passing car near Pine Needle Drive in Longs. Two shots hit the passing car, causing the driver to lose control of the car and crash into a ditch, the report says.

The driver was not injured and Highway Patrol pulled the car from the ditch, according to police.

Curry is incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting trial. In addition to attempted murder, he has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon. No bail has been set.

