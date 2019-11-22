Caregiver accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A caregiver has been charged after allegedly stealing money from a vulnerable adult in Surfside Beach.

Officers responded to a report of check fraud on November 14, according to an incident report from the Surfside Beach Police Department. The complainant reportedly told police his brother, the victim, has dementia and they had been paying a caregiver $275 by check weekly.

Elizabeth Robin Ellison (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The complaint, who has power of attorney for his brother, told police that on November 1, the suspect went to a Wells Fargo bank in Surfside Beach and cashed a check for $2,875, the report states. The complainant reportedly had been unable to contact the suspect since the check was cashed and terminated the caregiver’s employment.

The report states “the complainant provided copies of the check in question as well as previous pay checks for hand writing analysis.”

The report identified the suspect as Elizabeth R. Ellison, 41, of Surfside Beach.

Ellison is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 9 a.m. on November 21 and released on a $5,000 bond around 4:40 p.m. the same day.

