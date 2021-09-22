MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest man faces 10 counts of child sexual abuse material charges, which are felony offenses punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Jonathan B. Wilson, 25, was arrested on Sept. 15 on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Wilson. Investigators said Wilson possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.