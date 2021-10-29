Carolina Forest man previously arrested for child porn facing new charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest man who was previously arrested on child porn charges is facing new charges, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Buster Wilson, 25, is facing two new charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Wilson was initially arrested Sept. 15 on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was released on a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. On Sept. 29, deputies got a search warrant for Wilson’s phone and discovered multiple sexually explicit images that were shared through the Telegram app.

Deputies also found a video and still image showing Wilson allegedly sexually assaulting a 2-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. That evidence was presented to a judge and new warrants were issued for his arrest.

Wilson was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on the new charges. No bail has been set.