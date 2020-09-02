Conway assisted living facility employee charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An employee at Carolina Gardens, an assisted living facility in Conway, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to police.

Police said Angela Cumbie Grant of Georgetown County was arrested Tuesday after an investigation began on Aug. 21. The victim is a patient at the facility. According to police, Grant was in charge of the victim’s care at the time.

Grant was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.

It is not known if Grant is still an employee at the facility. News13 is working to learn more.

News13 reached out to Carolina Gardens and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated. Count on News13 for updates.

