Charges dropped for man involved in PNR Club shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Charges were dropped Monday for a man involved in a shooting at PNR Club in Loris in April 2017, according to public records.

One person died in the shooting and five others were injured.

Dimnique Bellamy was arrested in August 2017 in connection with the shooting. Tonya Root with the solicitor’s office said the charges were dropped after witnesses changed their testimony about the events that lead to the charges.

Because of the changes in testimony, the charges were dropped with the possibility to restore them if more information becomes available, Root said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call law enforcement.

