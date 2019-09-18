Charges pending after gun found in student’s belongings at Horry County middle school

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Charges are pending after a gun was found in a student’s belongs at an Horry County middle school.

In a letter to parents, Whittemore Park Middle School Principal Quintina Livingston said around 10:45 a.m Wednesday, a student witnessed another student in possession of a gun in a bathroom at the school and notified a school staff member.

The student was detained by staff and a school resource officer, according to the letter. The student’s belongings were searched and a handgun was found by law enforcement. Law enforcement confiscated the gun.

Principal Livingston said all students and staff are safe.

Taylor Newell, with the City of Conway, tells News13 charges are pending against the student.

