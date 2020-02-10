Person arrested after police chase along Hwy. 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person has been arrested after a police chase along Highway 707, according to Horry County police.

The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The Horry County Police Department also said the person arrested had several previous traffic violations and may face a DUI charge.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

