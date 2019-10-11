Child shot in drive-by shooting near Loris, police say

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A child was shot in a drive-by shooting in Loris overnight, police say.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Thursday in the 2300 block of Highway 746, according to Lt. Thomas DelPercio, with the Horry County Police Department.

The child injured was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

No suspects have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

