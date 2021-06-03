Coastal Carolina University professor charged with DUI, disobeying police officer

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University (CCU) professor was arrested Tuesday and charged with DUI and disobeying a police officer, according to police.

Florence Eliza Glaze, 57, of Conway, was arrested and charged with DUI, disobeying a police officer, and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle. She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday on a $1,872 bond, according to booking records.

Glaze was allegedly was involved in a crash Tuesday and was found with an open container of boxed wine and at least 10 bottles of various champagne in her car, according to police.

A witness told police they saw Glaze hit a curb. When she reached the traffic light at 16th and Elm streets, Glaze stayed at the light when it turned green, The witness said Glaze eventually went straight through a T-intersection and hit a mailbox, according to the police report.

Glaze used profanity towards Conway Medical Center staff and refused all tests and medical treatment, according to the report.

Martha Hunn, a spokesperson for CCU, confirmed Glaze is an employee at the university. News13 is working to learn her current employment status. Glaze is a history professor and has been at the university since 2003, according to her bio on the university’s website.

Just days before this arrest, Glaze was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to booking records.