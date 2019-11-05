Coastal Carolina University student charged, accused of bringing gun on school property

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Coastal Carolina University student has been charged after allegedly bringing a gun on school property.

Robert McDow Duncan, 19, of Blythewood, South Carolina has been charged with carrying weapons on school property, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday and released on a $1,000 bond around 3:20 p.m. the same day.

Officers were called to the area of 240 Teal Loop on the CCU campus for “a vehicle with a firearm in plain view” around 1:12 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report from CCU Department of Public Safety.

Robert McDow Duncan (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

A security officer told CCUDPS officers there was a truck parked over the line in a spot and the vehicle had blood on the license place, the report said. When the security officer went to the car to “get the decal,” he reportedly saw a firearm on the backseat floorboard.

Upon searching the truck, officers found a second, loaded firearm and shotgun shells, according to the report.

Duncan reportedly told police that he had gone hunting earlier and forgot the firearms were in the truck, the report said.

