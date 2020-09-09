Coastal Grand Mall shooting, stabbing suspect denied bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a shooting and stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday was denied bond during a court hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect was identified Wednesday as Dionte Roddey White, 34. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During the bond hearing, White said he has a 14-year-old daughter and he is not going anywhere.

A mother of one of the boys said White shouldn’t get bond and that he has a child on the way with her daughter.

Police said White went into the mall, bought a knife, and waited for the two people in the mall who he attacked. White said the two people he attacked, attacked him at some point earlier. He claims he was pistol-whipped and beat up, leading to cuts on his face.

His initial court appearance is set for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

