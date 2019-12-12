Conway armed robbery suspect arrested by SLED at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Antonio Xavier Mccray was arrested Wednesday by SLED agents at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Mccray was wanted in connection with several armed robberies in Conway, including two at the Carolina Payday Loans on Church Street.

Police say on November 15 Antonio Xavier Mccray attempted to rob Upfront Loans on Church Street.

“Mr. Mccray entered Upfront loans. He had a firearm. He demanded money. They were only open for about a week so they didn’t have any money to give him,” said detective Josh Scott.

Scott says Mccray then ran over to Carolina Payday Loans, presented the same gun, and demanded money.

“They do give him an undisclosed amount of money on that occasion,” said Scott.

Less than two weeks later police say Mccray came back to Carolina Payday Loans for more money, but left behind evidence that helped police.

Mccray is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of attempted armed robbery. More charges could be filed, according to Newell.