Conway armed robbery suspect arrested in AL

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police announced late Tuesday that a wanted armed robbery suspect has been taken into custody.

David Blanco-Garcia was taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department in Alabama and extradited back to South Carolina on Friday.

Last month, News13 reported that Conway Police were looking for Blanco-Garcia in the robbery that happened inside a business on Highway 378. Police say he entered “El Progresso” grocery store on April 30, presented a gun and demanded money and jewelry from two people inside.

After an investigation and with the assistance of Immigration Enforcement Officers with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, he was arrested. His charges include armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien.