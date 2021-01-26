Conway lawyer charged with first-degree domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway lawyer was charged with first-degree domestic violence after he allegedly hit a woman and tried to suffocate her with a pillow, according to officials.

Ralph James Wilson, Jr., 45, of Myrtle Beach, is accused of hitting the woman in the back of the head and face several times, according to an arrest warrant provided by SLED. Wilson is also accused of pouring water on the victim and holding a pillow over her face.

Wilson allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and threw it in the backyard so she couldn’t call for help, according to SLED.

Wilson is a lawyer with Ralph Wilson Law, which is based in Conway. Wilson became a member of the South Carolina Bar Association in 2007, according to his biography on the law firm’s website. The bio also mentions he was accepted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar in 2018.

Wilson told News13 the allegations against him “are completely false and were fabricated” by his wife when he asked to separate from her. Additionally, Wilson said SLED arrested him without requesting statements, information or evidence from him that would contradict the allegations.

Wilson said he intends on “defending his name and reputation in this community” and intends to file a civil lawsuit against SLED as well as the individual agent who caused the arrest.

Wilson is charged with first-degree domestic violence. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday and was released Monday on a $10,000 bond, according to booking records.