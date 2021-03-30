Conway man accused of impersonating police officer for second time in 9 months

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man who was previously accused of impersonating a police officer was arrested again for allegedly impersonating a police officer, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Patrick Jamar Gause, 44, was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and kidnapping.

On Friday, Gause allegedly told two victims on Burroughs Street in Conway that he was an undercover police officer, according to warrants. He allegedly told one victim to put his hands on the roof of his car and he searched him, demanding $40.

Gause was previously accused of a similar crime in June 2020, in which he allegedly posed as an undercover officer, told the victim to place his hands on his head, and took money from the victim, according to police.

Gause was charged with strong arm robbery, impersonating a police officer, and kidnapping in the June 2020 incident.

He is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set as of Tuesday afternoon.