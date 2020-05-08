Conway man accused of pointing handgun, threatening to kill another person

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at and threatening to kill another person.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Wright Boulevard on April 29 for a report of an assault involving a firearm, according to the Conway Police Department.

Police say the victim told officers during an argument in the 1400 block of Holt Circle, the suspect pulled a handgun out, pointed the handgun at the victim and threatened to kill the victim.

David Jeremias Pyatt was arrested by detectives after an investigation and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.

An incident report says the victim told police he went to the 300 block of Wright Boulevard around 10 p.m. on April 29 to get some personal property. While there, the victim reported two people physically attacked him, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, and threatened to kill him if he came on the property again. The victim said he ran to a nearby motel and contacted police.

Police responded and one of the alleged suspects agreed to a search of a residence, the report also says. No handguns were found during this search and no injuries were visible on the victim.

Pyatt, 39, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 3 p.m. on May 5, according to booking records. He was given a $5,000 bond and released around 2:20 p.m. on May 6.

