Conway man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in Longs, according to police.

Israel Lara Villegas, 36, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, according to the police report.

The victim told someone she was raped by Villegas in the Longs area, according to police. The victim was given a sexual assault kit.

Villegas is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $15,000 bond as of Tuesday night.