Conway man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times, warrants say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Eliud Alcantara-Ramos, 35, of Conway, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor ages 11-14.

According to warrants, Alcantara-Ramos allegedly sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions between March 2020 and May 2020.

Alcantara-Ramos is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records.