Conway man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times, warrants say

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eliud Alcantara-Ramos (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Eliud Alcantara-Ramos, 35, of Conway, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor ages 11-14.

According to warrants, Alcantara-Ramos allegedly sexually assaulted the child on multiple occasions between March 2020 and May 2020.

Alcantara-Ramos is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories