Conway man arrested for alleged carjacking, kidnapping in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a Conway man accused of carjacking and kidnapping in Myrtle Beach, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department.

Javon Dion Gibbs, 26, of Conway, was arrested Sunday and charged with carjacking, kidnapping, assault of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On July 7, police responded to a 911 hang-up call in the area of 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, according to the report. Dispatch told officers a woman could be heard screaming in the background. Officers were eventually able to determine that the incident was a possible carjacking.

No other information was available.

Gibbs is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday afternoon, according to booking records.