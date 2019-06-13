Conway man arrested for human trafficking

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested and charged a man for human trafficking on Wednesday.

According to officials, Jason Eugene Morrison, 33, of Conway, forced a person to engage in sexual acts for his own profit or benefit. Horry County Police reported that these incidents occurred between the years of 2014 and 2017.

The victim described Morrison as acting as her “pimp” and had reported to police that he would sometimes deny her food. According to the victim, Morrison would not let her leave the house without supervision.

Morrison would set a negotiated price for sexual acts for various men that came to the house. He would then force the victim to perform those acts. He would require all money up front and would infrequently compensate the victim in the form of crack cocaine, according to the arrest warrant.

On several occasions, Morrison would make the victim have sex with others to pay off his own debts. According to police, these incidents occurred at a location on Holly Lane in Conway.

Officials are holding Morrison at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Morrison will have to appear in front of a circuit court judge for a bond hearing.