Conway man arrested in connection to Sept shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Police have arrested a 22-year-old Conway man in connection with a September shooting.

Dae’Shaun Shammond Jacquis Page was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday night on four charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail had been set for any of the five charges, as of Friday morning.

Page was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1101 N. Oak Street in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

A vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision and had been shot multiple times, according to a police report.