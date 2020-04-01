Conway man arrested in shooting death of retired officer Odell Cochran

GREEN SEA AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested a murder suspect they say was involved in the death of a retired police officer.

According to investigators with the Horry County Police Department, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway, was wanted for the shooting death of James Odell Cochran, a former officer for the Conway Police Department.

Faulk was taken into custody on Wednesday through a coordinated effort involving HCPD West Precinct officers, detectives from HCPD Criminal Investigations Division, as well as task force agents and partners with the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Lt. James Odell Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department tell News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.

The Conway Police Department issued a statement about Lt. Cochran which reads:

“It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Odell Cochran. Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over thirty-eight years of service as a lieutenant and was a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.



“Based on the calls, messages, and condolences that have been sent, it is obvious that his contributions to our community are still felt and realized by many.

“Cochran served our department and citizens of Conway well and was loved by many in our community. He retired with twenty-five years of service and then returned for thirteen years as a community service officer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughter, sons, sister, and other family. We will be assisting with funeral plans to give him the full honors he deserves and has earned with his admirable service record.

“Those who worked with him over the years are deeply saddened, but everyone has a special moment they remember working alongside him. The Conway Police Department would like to thank members of the community for their support during this time as we extend our prayers and support to the family of one of our own, Odell Cochran.”