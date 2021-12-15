Conway man back in jail on new sex charges involving a minor

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Conway released from jail on bond in September has been returned to jail and now faces nearly a dozen new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, records show.

Cody Kaufman was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning after his arrest by Conway police on 10 counts. He remained in jail Wednesday evening on a $40,000 bond.

A Nov. 23 police incident report obtained by News13 provides little information about the investigation but does indicate that Kaufman’s arrest stems from an incident in the Conway city limits.

Kaufman posted a $30,000 and was released from jail in September after being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14, according to jail records.

Police met with Kaufman on Aug. 25 after he said he wanted to report a crime that he’d committed, according to an earlier incident report.

Conway police are continuing to investigate. Count on News13 for updates.