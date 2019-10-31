Conway man charged, accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Conway man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
In June, Conway police received information from the Department of Social Services about a possible sexual assault, according to a report from the Conway Police Department. It was reported that in May, a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.
The police report lists the suspect as Willie James Woodbury, 50, of Conway.
Woodbury was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:50 a.m. on October 29, booking records show. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 in the first degree. No bail has been set and Woodbury remain in the center as of 9:15 a.m. October 31.
