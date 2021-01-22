Conway man charged in Myrtle Beach motel shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was charged in connection with a shooting Thursday night at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East.

Marcus Harrison, 26, was detained at the scene shortly after the shooting, police said. He’s charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of cocaine — third offense.

Harrison is in custody awaiting a bond hearing scheduled at 4 p.m.

A man was injured in the shooting. The man’s condition is unknown.