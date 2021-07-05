Conway man charged with 3 counts of felony DUI, causing great bodily injury

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man is in jail after being charged with three counts of felony DUI, causing great bodily injury.

Timothy Tindall, 29, struck another car on Saturday near Conway on Secondary 29 at Dew Lane, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Tindall was driving a 2008 pickup and struck a 2007 Chrysler, according to Trooper Lee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Tindall with three counts of felony DUI, great bodily injury results. He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail set.

Three people were severely injured as a result of the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The collision is still under investigation with no further details released.

