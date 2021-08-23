Conway man charged with attempted murder after February shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was charged Sunday with attempted murder after a February shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13.
Jutwa Esquan Hollingsworth, 21, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Hollingsworth is accused of shooting at a victim Feb. 20 in the area of Forest View Road and Jenkins Drive in Conway, according to the warrants. Hollingsworth is also prohibited by state and federal law from having a gun.
Hollingsworth is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $50,000 bond as of Monday afternoon, according to booking records.
